Phyllis J. Jackson
Merritt Island, FL - Phyllis J. Jackson, age 90, of Merritt Island, Florida passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Phyllis leaves behind many mourning including her son, William (Lynda) Jackson; daughter, Cathy (Thomas) Cowger; grandsons, Christopher (Orrin) Cowger and Raymond Jackosn; granddaughter, Melissa (Terry) Pritchett; great grandson, Michael Pritchett; and sisters Mildred McDole and Rosemary Carlson. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Jackson; brother, Gerald Platt; and sister, Sharon Need.
Her Committal Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US Highway 1, Mims, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brevard Alzheimers Foundation at https://brevardalz.org/donate/. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge (321)632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019