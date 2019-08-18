Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1286 S Us 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 632-1350
Committal
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
5525 US Highway 1
Mims, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis J. Jackson Obituary
Phyllis J. Jackson

Merritt Island, FL - Phyllis J. Jackson, age 90, of Merritt Island, Florida passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Phyllis leaves behind many mourning including her son, William (Lynda) Jackson; daughter, Cathy (Thomas) Cowger; grandsons, Christopher (Orrin) Cowger and Raymond Jackosn; granddaughter, Melissa (Terry) Pritchett; great grandson, Michael Pritchett; and sisters Mildred McDole and Rosemary Carlson. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Jackson; brother, Gerald Platt; and sister, Sharon Need.

Her Committal Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US Highway 1, Mims, FL.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brevard Alzheimers Foundation at https://brevardalz.org/donate/. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge (321)632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now