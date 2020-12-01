Phyllis Jean LaFon
Lafayette - Phyllis Jean LaFon, 92, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at her residence. Phyllis was born on May 16, 1928 in Lafayette to the late Ren and Clara Belle Rohrabaugh. She was married to Robert LaFon, and he preceded her in death on November 7, 2000. Phyllis was a homemaker and a member of Brown Street United Methodist Church.
Surviving are four children, Terry L. (Debra) LaFon of Lafayette, William "Bill" LaFon of Lafayette, Tim LaFon of Lafayette, and Peggy (Randy) Richard of Delphi. Also surviving are two siblings, Patti (Don) Fultz of West Lafayette, and Norm Rohrabaugh of Florida, six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by one grandson, Dan Richard
Services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Celebrant Denis Horn officiating. Final interment to follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing and current government attendance guidelines. Masks are required. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
.