Phyllis Ledman Obituary
Phyllis Ledman

Lafayette - Phyllis J. (McBrite) Ledman, 89; aka "Gram" passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was surrounded by family at Mulberry Health where she had lived for the past four and a half months.

She was born January 30, 1930 to the late John J. and Marie Gladys McBrite. She married Doyle K. Ledman on May 12, 1948. He preceded her in death in June of 1977.

They had four children: Deborah S. Kirts (husband Terry, deceased), Janet M. Meyers (husband Herb, both deceased), John K. Ledman and Lisa K. Balbaky.

Gram loved Elvis, cats, collecting owls and doing jigsaw puzzles. She worked for S.S. Kresge, Appliance Valves and Rumpza's Farm Market.

Besides her parents, husband, and daughter; she was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister and a grandson.

She leaves behind six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren who loved and adored her.

No services will be held at this time. Contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation in Phyllis's memory.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019
