Phyllis Lee Miller, 87, of Napoleon, Ohio passed away on February 24, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1932 in Lafayette, Indiana to Alva and Clara Cheesman. She marred James Miller on November 17, 1951 in Lafayette. He preceded her in death in 1971 from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
Phyllis was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon where she was a member of the Ladies Guild. She worked at Napco Plastics and retired after 35 years. Having overcome many physical difficulties in her childhood, Phyllis became an avid bowler and bowled on several local leagues. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Deb (Jim) Rohrs; grandchildren, Jeremy (Amanda Cooper) Rohrs and Jenna (Allen) Ditto; and great-grandchildren, Donovan Rohrs, Joel Ditto and Avery Ditto. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James and granddaughter, Jenée Lyn.
Friends and family will be received at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of services at 11:00 am. A private family interment will be held at West Point Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Henry County United Way. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020