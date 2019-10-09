|
Phyllis Lehr
Mulberry - Phyllis Lehr, 97, of rural Mulberry, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Mulberry Health. She was born July 30, 1922, in Tippecanoe County, to Russell and Lela (Leh) Burkhalter. Phyllis married Kenneth J. Lehr; he passed away on May 16, 1987. After graduating Mulberry High School, Phyllis owned and operated a beauty shop in Lafayette.
Surviving are a sister, Barbara Freels; two nephews, Mike and David; and special family friend, Marilyn Hammock. In addition to her husband, Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Walter Freels.
A private graveside service was held at Dayton Cemetery to honor Phyllis' life. Arrangements were entrusted to Genda Funeral Home Mulberry Chapel with online condolences directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019