Phyllis M. Hankins
Phyllis M. Hankins

Colfax - Phyllis M. Hankins, 80, of Colfax, passed away October 21, 2020 at Signature Healthcare at Parkwood in Lebanon. She was born on November 25, 1939 in Forest to Jesse M. and Rosa Mae (Baker) McCarty. She married Teddy H. Hankins on April 6, 1959 in Colfax and he preceded her in death on November 14, 2016.

She was a graduate of Forest High School and she worked in several department stores before retiring to become a homemaker. Phyllis was a quiet, gentle soul that read her Bible daily and prayed without ceasing. She was kindhearted and had the gift of remaining calm when storms brewed. She never took herself too seriously and she always encouraged laughter in the lighter moments of life. She was a loving wife and mother who cherished her family. She had a soft spot for animals and loved watching birds from her kitchen window. Although she struggled throughout her adulthood, she never gave up trying to do her best. Her strength was admirable. Phyllis will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her Sons: Tadd D. Hankins and Todd L. Hankins both of Monticello; Daughter: Jackie (Roger) Misner of Lafayette; Siblings: Jim E. (Joyce) McCarty of Peru and Jeanette (Jim) Hise of Forest; 7 Grandchildren; and 6 Great-Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Teddy Hankins, 6 brothers: William Wavern McCarty, Thamer McCarty, Delmar McCarty, Gene McCarty, Don McCarty, and Jesse McCarty "Jr.", and 3 sisters: Marjorie Templin, Allene Feightner, and Nelma Howe.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Plainview Cemetery in Colfax. Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center, 501 East Clinton Street, Frankfort is honored to assist the Hankins family. Memorial donations may be made in Phyllis' honor to Signature Healthcare at Parkwood, 1001 N. Grant Street, Lebanon. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may leave a message for the family.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
