Phyllis Mae Oteham
Williamsport - Phyllis Mae Oteham, 79, of Williamsport, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1940 in Lafayette to the late William Philip and Gladys Mae (Graves) Dearing.
Phyllis graduated from Jefferson High School in the class of 1958. In 1957, she married Francis Oteham, and they later divorced.
Phyllis was a homemaker who enjoyed horses, horseback riding, square dancing, fishing, and was a huge Elvis fan. She was also a Shetland Sheepdog breeder and a dog obedience training instructor for 4-H.
Surviving are her children, Sandy (Steven) Beeler of Bokeelia, FL, Steve (Marti) Oteham of Battle Ground, and Laura Oteham of Titusville, FL and her sisters, Carol Dearing of Lafayette and Julia Muffler of Pekin, IN. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Mark, Rachel, Jamie, and Chelsey and her 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William Francis Dearing and her great grandson, Aiden Veach.
A Service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Tom Covington officiating. Burial will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Natalie's Second Chance Shelter in loving memory of Phyllis. You may leave condolences and memories of Phyllis online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019