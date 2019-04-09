|
Phyllis Marie Gray
Lafayette - Phyllis Marie Gray, 84, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 3:56 p.m. at St. Elizabeth East. Phyllis was born on November 9, 1934, in Monroe, IN to the late Marshall Mikels and Elizabeth A. (Lake Huff) Wehr. Phyllis earned her Bachelors and Masters of Education degrees from Purdue University and worked as a school teacher and counselor. She married Dr. Avery Holiday Gray on December 26, 1956, and he preceded her in death in 1983.
Surviving are two children; Mark (Susan) Gray of Georgia, and Suzanne Marie Tate of Florida. Also surviving are four grandchildren; Elizabeth Galluzzi, Nicholas Tate, Melissa Gray, and Adam Gray, and two great grandchildren, Cecilia Galluzzi, and Wallace Galluzzi.
Private family services. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 9, 2019