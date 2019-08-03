|
Phyllis May
Lafayette - Phyllis Arline May, 83, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Creasy Springs.
She was born April 16, 1936 in Marengo, OH to the late Arthur V. and Erma Imogene (Kunze) Skinner. She graduated from Marengo High School. Phyllis worked as a Bookkeeper for Marten House in Indianapolis and H&R Block for several years.
Her first marriage was to Raymond L. Benedict. He preceded her in death on August 8, 1986. She later married Carl May. He preceded her in death.
Phyllis was a member of Faith Church, where she enjoyed her church family and bible study. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing and playing the piano.
She is survived by her children: Marsha (Harold) Benedict-Tull of Stockwell, Delores (Dan) Benedict-Kerr of Mellott, Janice (Drew) Benedict-Davis of Lafayette, Linda (Brian) Benedict-Bunch-Nelson of West Lafayette, and son Scott (Susan) Benedict of Lafayette; brother Larry Skinner of Lima, OH. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband Raymond, she is preceded in death by her parents and three great-grandchildren: Kyle Osborn, Helen Fernandez and Hailey Garcia.
Visitation will be held from 9am - 11am Monday, August 5, 2019 at Faith Church East. Funeral service will follow at 11 with Pastor Brent Aucoin officiating. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Shelbyville, IN at 3:30pm. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to The - . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 3, 2019