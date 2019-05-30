|
Phyllis R. Neal Ravenscraft
Lafayette - Phyllis R. Neal Ravenscraft, 93, of Lafayette, died Tuesday-May 28, 2019 at 6:47pm at her granddaughters house near Delphi. She had been in failing health. She was born May 13, 1926 in Lafayette, to the late John & Catherine Leighty Neal. Her marriage was to Malcolm L. Ravenscraft, in Lafayette, on May 18, 1945, and he preceded her in death on Nov 18, 1983. She attended school in Tippecanoe County. She was a homemaker. She was baptized at the Old Oxford Missionary Baptist Church, and attended the Montmorenci Baptist Church. She was a member of the VFW #1154 Woman's Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling and camping, caring for her flower gardens, and always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. She dearly loved her family and grandchildren, and the family gatherings they would have. Surviving: sons-Randy & Rosie Ravenscraft of Mulberry, Jerry Ravenscraft of Lafayette; sister-Betty Frier of Lafayette; 13 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; 37 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by 4 daughters-Beverly, Cheryl, Kathy, & Brenda; 5 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; 1 great grandson. Services: Friends may call Sunday from 4pm-7pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Funeral service there Monday 12pm, Pastor Donnie Ely officiating. Burial at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette. Memorial contributions to the , envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 30, 2019