Phyllis Ray McKee
West Lafayette - Phyllis Ray McKee of West Lafayette, formerly of Kentland, died on May 25th, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born on December 15, 1923 on a farm in Tipton, Indiana to Floyd and Blanche Haskett Ray. She graduated from Tipton High School second in her class and Purdue University honors in Biology.
After graduation from Purdue, Phyllis worked in Indianapolis at the Indiana State Board of Health. On December 15, 1946 she married Robert Ross McKee, moved to his farm in Kentland, and became the mother of three children. She was always an encourager for her children and became involved in their school activities, especially school plays.
Phyllis loved life on the farm and was known for her domestic skills. She was an excellent cook, and an accomplished seamstress and devoted gardener. She grew or made nearly everything her family consumed.
In addition to her domestic skills, Phyllis enjoyed playing Bridge and played with both women's and mixed groups. After her children left home, she became an accomplished artist who painted over 400 pictures. Her medium was oil paint and her paintings can be seen in several homes and businesses around Kentland and University Place. Phyllis also loved music. During her youth, she played trumpet in the school band and sang in the Purdue Glee Club. She also played the piano as an accompanist, but mostly for her own enjoyment.
Phyllis was a founding member of Tri Kappa in Kentland, a member of the Covenant Federated Church, Newton County Home Extension Club and Kentland Book Club. She and Ross were world travelers and visited six continents, but she was happiest in her own home doing the things she enjoyed most.
Phyllis was known for her kindness, patience and sense of humor. She cared deeply about her family, children, grandchildren and great-children. She was generous with her time and money and took care of family members without complaint.
Following her husband's stroke in 2004, Phyllis and Ross moved to University Place in West Lafayette where they enjoyed their new community. Her daughter Linda passed away on May 6, 2019. She is survived by two children, Robert II, and Dennis Kim; their spouses; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews. Her grandson Shay passed away in 2018. Phyllis will be interred next to her husband, Ross, in Kentland where she spent most of her life. Please send memorials to the .
Published in the Journal & Courier from June 1 to June 2, 2019