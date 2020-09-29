Phyllis Ritenour Lecklitner
Pine Village - Phyllis Ritenour Lecklitner, 98, of Pine Village, IN, and Ft. Myers, FL, passed away September 19, 2020, in FL. She was born in Warren County, IN, on February 13, 1922, and graduated from Pine Village High School in 1940.
Phyllis married David Lecklitner and he is deceased.
Three older brothers, Clarence, Robert and Jay Ritenour, and two twin sisters, Amy Lou Williams and Rose Mary Hartlep, preceded her in death.
There will be no services.
You may sign the register book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com