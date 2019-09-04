|
Phyllis S. Past
West Lafayette - Phyllis S. Past, 79, of West Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at IU Health Arnett Hospital, surrounded by her sons and brother.
She was born October 4, 1939, in the Bronx, New York, to the late Emmanuel and Miriam Fiedler Goodman.
Phyllis graduated from The High School of Industrial Art, New York, and attended classes at Buffalo State Teachers College.
Her marriage was to Fred Jerome Past on August 14, 1965, and he passed away on September 22, 2006.
Phyllis was a homemaker and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was an active member of Temple Israel and served on numerous committees.
Phyllis enjoyed supporting her sons' accomplishments, following her grandchildren's activities, and was an avid Purdue Basketball fan.
Surviving are sons, Brian Past, of Merrillville, and Kevin (Helle) Past, of Vordingborg, Denmark. Her brother, Robert Goodman, of Bayside, New York, and four grandchildren: Gibson, Tilde, Bodhi, and Liv.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soller- Baker Funeral Home Lafayette Chapel 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, followed by service at 2:00 pm with Rabbi Michael Harvey officiating. Interment will be at Temple Israel Jewish Cemetery in Lafayette.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Temple Israel.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 4, 2019