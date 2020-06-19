Phyllis Tylicki
TYLICKI, Phyllis June (nee Bratz). Beloved wife of the late Chester R. Tylicki. Devoted mother of Judy L. (Randy) Morris, Gary M. (Jana) Tylicki, Steven J. Tylicki, and James W. (the late Teresa) Tylicki. Loving grandmother of three granddaughters. Dear sister of Jay Bratz and the late Joy Anderson. Preceded in death by one grandson.
Phyllis passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 88 years.
Visitation will be held at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 North Ninth St., Lafayette, IN 47904 on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 12 noon until time of funeral service at 1 pm.
Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.