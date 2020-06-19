Phyllis Tylicki
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Tylicki

TYLICKI, Phyllis June (nee Bratz). Beloved wife of the late Chester R. Tylicki. Devoted mother of Judy L. (Randy) Morris, Gary M. (Jana) Tylicki, Steven J. Tylicki, and James W. (the late Teresa) Tylicki. Loving grandmother of three granddaughters. Dear sister of Jay Bratz and the late Joy Anderson. Preceded in death by one grandson.

Phyllis passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 88 years.

Visitation will be held at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 North Ninth St., Lafayette, IN 47904 on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 12 noon until time of funeral service at 1 pm.

Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved