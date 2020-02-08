|
Priscilla Bain
West Lafayette - Priscilla "Pris" Bain, 81, of West Lafayette passed away peacefully at 11:50 pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in her home, with family close by.
She was born February 17, 1938, in Monterey, CA to the late John I. and Helen D. (Amidon) McBride.
On August 8, 1959, she married Robert K. Bain of Washington D.C. in Wallawalla, WA. They moved to W. Lafayette, IN the same year, so Bob could begin teaching at Purdue. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2005.
Pris, a warm, funny, caring, compassionate, terribly humble (and sometimes mischievous) woman, was loved by everyone she met. She was a loyal friend, a devoted wife, and the best mom and grandma anyone could hope for.
She spent her early adult life taking care of her family and raising two daughters, of whom she was (of course) very proud. Throughout her life, she had a passion for following the lives of her family members, always asking questions and sharing in their trials and triumphs.
Pris was very active in her community, volunteering for a wide variety of community organizations over the years, most recently the W. Lafayette Public Library. She felt it was important (perhaps her duty) to try to make a difference in the lives of others and did what she could to make the world better for her children, grandchildren, and the generations to come.
Priscilla was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church of Lafayette, a proud member of the Tippecanoe County Democratic Party, a Brownie and Girl Scout leader when her girls were young, and a member, and one-time president of P.E.O., Chapter EM.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Ann Bain of Indianapolis and Laura Bain-Selbo (husband, Eric) of Kokomo, IN; and two grandchildren, Zachary Bain-Selbo of Chicago and Hannah Bain-Selbo of Knoxville, TN.
Along with her husband Bob, she is preceded in death by her parents and sister Nancy Ames.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 15th at St. John's Episcopal Church, Lafayette, IN. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, with the memorial service at 11:00 AM.
Hippensteel Funeral Home entrusted with care. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's Episcopal Church, Planned Parenthood, or Southern Poverty Law Center. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020