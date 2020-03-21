Services
Priscilla G. Clough


1935 - 2020
Priscilla G. Clough

Lafayette - Priscilla Gertrude Clough, 84, died on March 18. She died peacefully and quietly — just as she wanted. Priscilla was born in Bloomington, Illinois to Rose and Frank Taminger in 1935. She married Jerry Collin Clough in 1957 and, together with their three daughters, lived in many towns in Illinois before moving to Lafayette in 1969.

Priscilla was pre-deceased by Jerry and her brother Frank Taminger. Survivors are daughters Michele (Bill) Messenger, Denver; Natalie (Larry) Powell, Lafayette; Maren (Jon) Jordan, Brownsburg; grandson Austin (Brittany) Oliver, Indianapolis; granddaugher Madeleine Jordan, Brooklyn; sister Vera Reeves, and brothers John (Judy) Taminger and Clark Taminger.

A family grave site service was held on Saturday March 21. Priscilla will be missed, but we know she is celebrating eternal life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to

Northview Church. northviewchurch.us/memorial Or by mail: Northview Church, 2703 Lindberg Rd, West Lafayette, IN 47906 (please add Priscilla Clough to the memo) You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 21, 2020
