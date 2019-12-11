|
Priscilla J. (Kelley) Hart
Brookston - Priscilla J. (Kelley) Hart, 76, of Brookston, passed away at her home on November 23, 2019 in Brookston. She was born December 10, 1942 in Washington, D.C. to the late Ted and Margaret (Wilson) Kelley.
Her marriage was to Walter John Hart Jr. on October 29, 1979 in Lexington, KY; he preceded her in death on June 23, 2002.
Priscilla was larger than life and one of a kind, she will be deeply missed by family and many friends.
Surviving is a daughter, Chris Hart of Brookston and a grandson, Jeremy Hart of Oshkosh, NE; siblings, Stephen Kelley of Bridgewater, MA, Susan Potter of Omaha, NE and Marilyn Mitchell of Lexington, KY. Also surviving are three nieces and three nephews.
Preceding her in death along with her parents and husband are two brothers, James and Timothy Kelley.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM (EST) Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home (101 West 4th Street, Brookston, IN 47923). A funeral service is not planned at this time.
