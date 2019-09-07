|
R. Keith Streitmatter
Rensselaer - Richard Keith Streitmatter, 90, of Rensselaer, Indiana passed away Thursday, September 4, 2019 at the Rensselaer Care Center. Keith was born in Jasper County, Indiana on November 4, 1928, the son of Richard and Zura Ethel (nee Snedeker) Streitmatter. He was a lifetime resident and a 1946 graduate of Rensselaer High School.
On June 2, 1951, Keith married Marlene Torbet in Rensselaer.
A veteran of the United States Army, Keith served during the Korean War and was discharged on June 11, 1953. He returned home to Jasper County and began farming, an occupation he dearly loved. Keith was a member of the American Legion Post #228, Francesville, Indiana.
A member of the First Baptist Church in Francesville, he was a former Deacon, Trustee and Sunday School teacher. Keith served on the Jasper County REMC Board of Directors from 1977 through 1986. While a member Keith held the position of Vice President from December 1983 to June 1986.
Keith loved his family and found great joy in attending 4-H and sporting events of his 13 grandchildren.
Surviving with his loving wife of 68 years Marlene is a daughter, Marla (Doug) Swafford of Dayton, Ohio; two sons, Mark (Becky) Streitmatter and Mike (Cheri) Streitmatter both of Rensselaer; a daughter-in-law, Julie Streitmatter of New Harmony, Indiana; thirteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one brother, Dale (Barb) Streitmatter. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Melvin Streitmatter, two grandsons, Samuel R. Streitmatter and Aaron Streitmatter, three sisters, Lois (Irvin) Yaggie, Edith Streitmatter and E. Joan (Harvey) Gutwein, two brothers-in-law, and a cousin who was raised in their home, James (Rose) Wren.
Friends may visit with the family at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. CDT. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. CDT on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer with Pastor Dennis Gutwein and Pastor Roger Cryan officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Rensselaer. Memorials may be made to the Baptist Children's Home in Valparaiso, Indiana or to the .
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 7, 2019