Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Immanuel Church of Christ
1526 S 18th St
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Immanuel Church of Christ
1526 S 18th St
Rachael Anne Runkle


1989 - 2019
Rachael Anne Runkle Obituary
Rachael Anne Runkle

Battleground - Rachael Anne Runkle 30 of Battleground passed away unexpected Oct 12,2019.

Rachael was born March 12, 1989 to Michael R. Runkle and Susan L Halsema

Rachael attended Lafayette schools, and Harrison High School.

She was a waitress at the American Legion,

Rachael loved to bake, she loved Halloween, she loved to act out stories and would ad lib in crazy annoying voices. Rachael loved to be the center of attention. But not as much as she loved being her son's Mommy. Rachael left behind her son Noah Runkle- Ford at home, her parents Michael R. Runkle of Lafayette, her mother and stepdad, Ronald and Susan Alt of Battleground. She also left behind 3 sisters 1 brother, Sarah Ford (Ryan) of Lafayette, Jonathon Runkle, of Battleground, Molly Alt of Lafayette, Payton Alt of Goodland

Her grandparents Jerry and Marge Halsema of West Lafayette, John and Cathy Alt of Arkansas.

She also had her 7 nephews, 2 nieces, Chase, Camden, Peyten, Aiden, Landon , Bentley Maxon, A very Special niece, Taylor, niece Sophia

She is proceeded in death by her grandmother Arlene Halsema Deck, Her Uncle Brian K Lucas, Uncle Martin Runkle, grandmother Nancy Runkle.

Funeral services will be at 4pm Wednesday October 16th at Immanuel Church of Christ 1526 S 18th St with Pastor T.J. Jenney officiating. Friends may call from 2 to 4pm at the church on Wednesday.

A trust is planned in memory of Rachael.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services of West Lafayette is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
