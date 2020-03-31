Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Koning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Ann Koning


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel Ann Koning Obituary
Rachel Ann Koning

West Lafayette - Rachel Ann Koning, 85, of Lafayette, passed away early Saturday morning March 28, 2020 at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus in West Lafayette, IN.

She was born in Lafayette on July 27, 1934, the daughter of the late Ephraim Gould McMurry and Edna Belle (Peterson) McMurry, and attended Lafayette schools.

Besides being a full-time wife and mother, Rachel was actively involved in many clubs and organizations--Lunch Bunch; Garden Club; Duncan Hall Board; Poker Club; St. Elizabeth Hospital gift shop volunteer; Model for many local fashion shows; St. Mary Cathedral Choir.

Rachel was a beautiful lady, both inside and out. She would never be seen in public without lipstick and nail polish. She was a gracious hostess and talented baker (known for her strawberry cake and homemade pies). She had a great sense of fashion (worked with her sister Judy at 'Remarkables'). She was creative in many ways, from decorating rooms, to wrapping gifts with hand-made bows. She had an ornery streak—she loved to share jokes, or play jokes on family or friends.

Surviving are three sons, O. Fred Koning, Jr. (Gayle) of Lafayette, IN; Ned A. Koning (Deborah) of New Tazewell, TN; Barry R. Koning (Rhonda) of Lafayette, IN and a sister, Linda Sue Westover of Indianapolis, IN. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Brandon and Barry (Debbie) Knechtel, Brice (Jennifer), Cole (Dana) and Drew (Kathryn Graham, fiancé) Koning; and eleven great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Ella and Emilia Koning, Oliver Knechtel, Jase, Xander, Eliot, Kieron and Daelen Brown, Kira and Ali Dietz. She was preceded in death by her husband, O. Fred Koning, Sr; sister, Julia C. "Judy" Beck; and five brothers, Wayne, Daryl, Dean, Lee and James McMurry.

Special thanks to Cumberland Pointe Health Campus and Guardian Angel Hospice, for loving and caring for Rachel throughout her final years.

Because of restrictions in place due to the corona virus, a private service will be held on Friday. Interment will be at Spring Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Urban Ministry - 420 N 4th St Lafayette, IN 47901 - lumserve.org/donate/

Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Koning family. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
Download Now