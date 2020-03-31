|
Rachel Ann Koning
West Lafayette - Rachel Ann Koning, 85, of Lafayette, passed away early Saturday morning March 28, 2020 at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus in West Lafayette, IN.
She was born in Lafayette on July 27, 1934, the daughter of the late Ephraim Gould McMurry and Edna Belle (Peterson) McMurry, and attended Lafayette schools.
Besides being a full-time wife and mother, Rachel was actively involved in many clubs and organizations--Lunch Bunch; Garden Club; Duncan Hall Board; Poker Club; St. Elizabeth Hospital gift shop volunteer; Model for many local fashion shows; St. Mary Cathedral Choir.
Rachel was a beautiful lady, both inside and out. She would never be seen in public without lipstick and nail polish. She was a gracious hostess and talented baker (known for her strawberry cake and homemade pies). She had a great sense of fashion (worked with her sister Judy at 'Remarkables'). She was creative in many ways, from decorating rooms, to wrapping gifts with hand-made bows. She had an ornery streak—she loved to share jokes, or play jokes on family or friends.
Surviving are three sons, O. Fred Koning, Jr. (Gayle) of Lafayette, IN; Ned A. Koning (Deborah) of New Tazewell, TN; Barry R. Koning (Rhonda) of Lafayette, IN and a sister, Linda Sue Westover of Indianapolis, IN. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Brandon and Barry (Debbie) Knechtel, Brice (Jennifer), Cole (Dana) and Drew (Kathryn Graham, fiancé) Koning; and eleven great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Ella and Emilia Koning, Oliver Knechtel, Jase, Xander, Eliot, Kieron and Daelen Brown, Kira and Ali Dietz. She was preceded in death by her husband, O. Fred Koning, Sr; sister, Julia C. "Judy" Beck; and five brothers, Wayne, Daryl, Dean, Lee and James McMurry.
Special thanks to Cumberland Pointe Health Campus and Guardian Angel Hospice, for loving and caring for Rachel throughout her final years.
Because of restrictions in place due to the corona virus, a private service will be held on Friday. Interment will be at Spring Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Urban Ministry - 420 N 4th St Lafayette, IN 47901 - lumserve.org/donate/
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020