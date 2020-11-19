Rachel Pope
Lafayette - Rachel Ivonne Pope, 79, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020at her home.
She was born November 14, 1941 in Blysville, AR, to the late Otis E. and Mildred (Hammon) Robbins.
On March 29, 1958 she married Wiley Pope, Jr., in Logansport. He preceded her in death on June 25, 1999.
Rachel was a homemaker and loved to play bingo. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children: David (Kristi) Pope, Rhonda (Tim) Tague, Kimberly (Clinton) Moore and Sheri Beaman all of Lafayette; sisers: Patty (Warren) Ostering and Carol (Larry) Reef of Cutler. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Wiley, she is preceded in death by her parents, sister Bonnie Lile and brother Roy Robbins.
Private Family services to be held. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society
and Alzheimer's Association
. (Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed)
