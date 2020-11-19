1/1
Rachel Pope
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel Pope

Lafayette - Rachel Ivonne Pope, 79, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020at her home.

She was born November 14, 1941 in Blysville, AR, to the late Otis E. and Mildred (Hammon) Robbins.

On March 29, 1958 she married Wiley Pope, Jr., in Logansport. He preceded her in death on June 25, 1999.

Rachel was a homemaker and loved to play bingo. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children: David (Kristi) Pope, Rhonda (Tim) Tague, Kimberly (Clinton) Moore and Sheri Beaman all of Lafayette; sisers: Patty (Warren) Ostering and Carol (Larry) Reef of Cutler. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Wiley, she is preceded in death by her parents, sister Bonnie Lile and brother Roy Robbins.

Private Family services to be held. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society and Alzheimer's Association. (Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed)

Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved