Rachel Susanna Pfeil
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel Susanna Pfeil

Lafayette - Rachel Susanna Pfeil, of Lafayette, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Avon, Indiana.

Rachel was born on October 8, 1969 in Hong Kong BCC. She was the 5th child born to Merle Stanley Pfeil and Rosa Marie Wann Pfeil.

She lived for many years in Lafayette, Indiana at a private group home run by Indiana Mentor where she was very happy.

She is survived by her mother, Rosa Pfeil, and 8 siblings; Mike (Adel) Pfeil, Brenda (Blaine) Bartholomew, Robert (Rima) Pfeil, Lauren (Ken) Rowe, Stan (Lisa) Pfeil, Vern (Katie) Pfeil, Sarah (Allan) Hillman, and Roxanne (Paul) Deck III, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Merle Stanley Pfeil.

She will be buried at the Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, Indiana.

A graveside ceremony will be held on June 5, 2020 at 11 am.

Rachel loved classical music, especially Mozart. She loved sunshine and to walk and to eat. She was a loving and gentle person. She is greatly loved and will be missed very much.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wabash Center on Greenbush Street, where she spent her weekdays.

Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield, IN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved