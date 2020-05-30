Rachel Susanna Pfeil



Lafayette - Rachel Susanna Pfeil, of Lafayette, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Avon, Indiana.



Rachel was born on October 8, 1969 in Hong Kong BCC. She was the 5th child born to Merle Stanley Pfeil and Rosa Marie Wann Pfeil.



She lived for many years in Lafayette, Indiana at a private group home run by Indiana Mentor where she was very happy.



She is survived by her mother, Rosa Pfeil, and 8 siblings; Mike (Adel) Pfeil, Brenda (Blaine) Bartholomew, Robert (Rima) Pfeil, Lauren (Ken) Rowe, Stan (Lisa) Pfeil, Vern (Katie) Pfeil, Sarah (Allan) Hillman, and Roxanne (Paul) Deck III, as well as many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her father Merle Stanley Pfeil.



She will be buried at the Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, Indiana.



A graveside ceremony will be held on June 5, 2020 at 11 am.



Rachel loved classical music, especially Mozart. She loved sunshine and to walk and to eat. She was a loving and gentle person. She is greatly loved and will be missed very much.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wabash Center on Greenbush Street, where she spent her weekdays.



Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield, IN.









