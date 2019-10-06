|
(Nee Dragutinovic). Age 93, of Milwaukee, WI, beloved wife of 67 years to the late Marko Sunara, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, surrounded by loved ones. Born March 28, 1926 in Sabac, Jugoslavija to the late Dragoljub and Stana (nee Mijatovic) Dragutinovic, predeceased by siblings Angelija (Bratislav) Vasich, Stevan (Gina) Dragutinovic and Branislav Dragutinovich, and great nephew Gregory Vasich. Survived by sister-in-law Vukica and nieces Nada and Gina Dragutinovich. Nephews Don (Maria) Vasich and their children Diana (Brian) Saunders and Stevan, Milt (Carol) Vasich and their children Michael (Molly), Chris (Kali), Paul (Megan), and nephew Alex Vasich, and nephew Dragan Dragutinovic, and great great nephew Misha and great great nieces Sula and Everly. Brother-in-law Jugo (Vera) and family, and beloved niece Nelka (Vlado) Dugum and children Goran, Ranka, Wendi, Petar and their families. Beloved family from Kelenje and Uzovnica, Serbia, and other dear friends and kumovi near and far. Proud parishioner and member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral and Circle of Serbian Sisters. Retiree of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Radmila will be remembered as a devout servant of God, a beautiful, kind and generous soul. May her memory be eternal. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at St. Save Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 3201 S. 51st Street, Milwaukee, WI 53219. Visitation 10AM-11AM, with service immediately following. Interment at Good Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Save Serbian Orthodox Cathedral would be appreciated. Dearest tetka Rada, Amina, Aminani, we'll forever hold you in our hearts.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 6, 2019