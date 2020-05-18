|
|
Raeann Johnson
Knightstown - Raeann Johnson, 55, of Knightstown, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her sons and family. She was born September 13, 1964 in New Castle, a daughter of Hayden Butler and Kay (Hunt) Houchins.
Raeann retired from Draper Shade after 20 years of service and previously ran child care out of her home. She was a member of Knightstown Friends Church and was an avid camper. Raeann loved the outdoors and enjoyed working with flowers, refinishing furniture and other projects. She liked to play euchre and loved her German Shepherd, Bandit. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Caribbean, spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies. She was always the life of the party and had a very contagious laugh.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 28 years, Tim Johnson of Knightstown; children, Cale Andrew (Kimberly) Johnson of New Castle, Logan Edward Johnson (companion, Kaylee Day) of Losantville; two stepchildren, Ian Matthew (Heather) Johnson of Indianapolis and Sarah Johnson of Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Karter Johnson, Evelyn Marcum and Hunter Ray Johnson; father, Hayden Butler of Knightstown; mother, Kay (Richard) Houchins of Dunreith; siblings, Jeff (Cyndy) Butler of New Castle, Lisa (Ric) Hall of Knightstown, Ronnie Back of Knightstown, Heidi (Gabe) Carmichael of Knightstown, Carrie (Steve) Stemler of New Castle; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Richard and Ruth Hunt; paternal grandparents, John and Stella Butler; niece and nephew, Crysten and Jett Williams; and mother-in-law, Janet Kay Johnson.
Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, Knightstown Chapel with Pastor Steve Rayburn officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cove Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Monday, May 25 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 3500 DePauw Blvd, Suite 2070, Indianapolis, IN 46268. Condolences and memories of Raeann may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 18 to May 19, 2020