Ralph Arthur Addy Sr.


1960 - 2019
Ralph Arthur Addy Sr. Obituary
Ralph Arthur Addy, Sr.

Rossville - Ralph Addy Sr., 58 of Rossville in Rural Carroll County, passed away on Sept. 14, 2019 at his home. He was born on Sept. 29, 1960 in Lafayette to the late Ralph D. and Virginia L. (Wise) Addy. He attended Rossville Consolidated Schools.

He married Amber Robbins on June 25, 1977 at Monticello and she survives.

He was a crane operator for Twin Lakes Enterprises.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, antiquing, and sharing breakfast on Saturdays with his in-laws; and fellowship with his co-workers -especially Billy, Rob, and Doug.

He is also survived by his children: Ralph Arthur Addy, Jr. of Lafayette, Ralph (Barb) Hufford of Michigan, and Nicole (Bryan) Baker of Delphi; siblings: Leonard J. (Mary) Addy of Ohio, Cheryl A. (Joe) O'Donnell of Camden, Barbara L. (Les) Hawkins of Jamestown, Cathy S. (Randy) LaClair of New York; grandchildren: Alexis, Jayde, Preston, Bianca; and great grandchildren: Anastasia & Trinity.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Aubrey.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until the 6:00 p.m. funeral service on Sept. 19, 2019 at the First Assembly of God with Pastors Brent Oliver and Larry Robbins officiating. Burial will follow on Friday at Rockfield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in his memory.

www.davidsonfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 17, 2019
