Ralph E. Cook
Delphi - Ralph E. Cook, 79, of Delphi, died Sunday-Mar 3, 2019 at White Oak Health Campus in Monticello. He had been a resident there for 1 1/2 years. He was born July 11, 1939 in Clinton, TN, to the late Carl & Ola Grace Smith Cook. His marriage was to Karon S. Messick in Delphi, on October 12, 1962, and she survives. He graduated high school in 1958 in Oliver Springs, TN. He worked at the former Eli Lilly & Co., in Lafayette, in the Agriculture Division for 21 years, retiring from there. He attended Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Delphi. He enjoyed coaching his son's youth baseball teams. He enjoyed trap shooting, and was on the Eli Lilly Trap Shooting Club for many years. He was an IU basketball fan, and Atlanta Braves baseball fan. He dearly loved his family, and the many family gatherings they shared together. Surviving: wife-Karon S. Cook of Delphi; sons-Frank & Melissa Cook of Moyock, NC, Brian D. Cook of Portland, OR, Dennis & Kathy Cook of Lafayette; grandchildren: Kelsey, Keri, Clayton, Amanda, Morgan, Makayla, & Grayson; sisters-Brenda Carter of Harrison, TN, Wanda Forsythe of Clinton, TN. 7 great grandchildren survive. Preceded in death by a brother Clayton. Services: Friends may call Wednesday from 11am until his funeral service at 1pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Larry Walker officiating. Burial at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg. Memorial contributions to White Oak Health Campus, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 5, 2019