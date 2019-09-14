|
Ralph E. Forsythe
Frankfort - Ralph E. Forsythe, 87, of Frankfort, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Wesley Manor Retirement Community. He was born March 14, 1932, in Indianapolis, to Guy E. and Opal (Kline) Forsyth. Ralph married Jessie Mae Eaglin on November 18, 1956; she preceded him in death in August of 1998.
After graduating Warren Central High School, Ralph served in the United States Army as a Sgt. First Class during the Korean War, receiving both a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He worked over 38 years at Eli Lilly before retiring in 1988. Ralph was a member of the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry Northern Masonic and Colfax Volunteer Fire Depart and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving Ralph are his children, Angela (Tony) Miller and Deborah (Bob) Conley; six grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Ralph had two brothers, Robert and William Forsyth. In addition to his wife, Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, son, Ralph S. Blank; daughter, Lora Lee Fogleman; and granddaughter, Crystal R. Pattison.
Per Ralph's request, no services will be held at this time. Memorials to honor Ralph and his love of animals may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society. Arrangement are entrusted to Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort, with online condolences directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 14, 2019