Ralph E. Hughes
Delphi - Ralph E. Hughes, 84, of Delphi, went to a better home on Tuesday-Dec. 1, 2020. He was born in Carroll County to the late Arlie & Lucile Wolf Hughes, on July 12, 1936. Ralph was the youngest of five children, brothers-Merrill & Max, both deceased, sisters-Wanda Duff, & Shirley Brummett. The Hughes family moved when Ralph was very young to the Leiter farm North of Delphi, and farmed the land, raised field tomatoes, a large garden, some chickens, cattle, and pigs, and made many, many life-long friends. After graduating from Delphi High School in 1956, Ralph farmed with his father in the Delphi, Yeoman and White County area. In 1961 Ralph married Connie L. Bennett, and from their marriage came a daughter Robyn and a son Scott. They continued farming until their retirement in 2005. Ralph was a committed farmer as well as a committed community servant; belonging to the IOOF Lodge #28 in Delphi for 50 plus years; Tippecanoe Township Advisory Board member for 40 years; director of the REMC board for 18 years; Tipwa Grange member; coach and supporter of Little League while Scott was involved; 4-H board member for two terms and a member of the Delphi United Methodist Church since his childhood. He also served in the Indiana National Guard Unit in Delphi for a number of years. He was a committed blood and plasma donor in Delphi, Flora, and Lafayette for 60 years. He was a friend to many, helper to all who needed a helping hand, trustworthy of his word, and a wonderful partner to Connie, and a great dad, grandpa and great grandpa. He always had a smile on his face and was a jokester in so many ways to bring smiles and laughter to every person he ever met. His pleasures of life included Robyn & Scott and their many activities; his grandchildren and great grandson and their fun times; many hours spent with his dogs throughout the years; bowling with his league buddies; playing euchre with their life-long card group and Odd Fellow pals; fishing trips with family and friends; taking trips with Connie to REMC conferences and National Parks; visiting family; and eating in town with farmer friends and teasing the staff at White Oaks Legacy, where he made his final earthly home the last four and a half years. Along with Connie, Robyn & Scott and sisters, he is survived by his fun-loving grandchildren, Erika (Adam), & Blaine (Chelsea), and a great grandson Theodore Scott. He was also happy to share his life with Zach & Chelsea Marburger as they were growing up and make some great memories as Grandpa Ralph. Private family graveside service will take place Saturday-December 12, 2020 at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg. His friend Dan Gottschalk will officiate his service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joyful Journey Adult Day Care, 600 Lindberg Rd. West Lafayette, IN 47906, Alzheimer's Association
, 50 E. 91st St Ste. 100 Indianapolis, IN 46240, Delphi United Methodist Church, C/O Buddy Bags Ministry, 1796 N. US 421 Delphi, IN 46923. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, is assisting the family with arrangements. To view his obit or send a condolence to the family visit: http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
.