Ralph Edward Schriner
Goodland - Ralph Edward Schriner, 98, passed away on March 26, 2020 in his home. He was born on June 4, 1921 to the late Edward and Jesse Galbraith Schriner. He was a graduate of Goodland High School, class of 1940. He served in the Army Air Force in South America during World War II. 74 years ago on January 19, 1946 he married Juanita M. Winner of Earl Park, IN. Ralph is survived by his wife and five children, Dennis Schriner, (wife, Roslyn), Lafayette, IN, Jack Schriner, Goodland, IN, Marsha Cooley, (husband, Mike), and Wayne Schriner, (wife, Teresa), also of Goodland, IN. Janell Bohlmann, (husband, Nathan), Zionsville, IN. Also 15 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Ralph farmed for a living but also enjoyed fishing, camping, playing euchre, pitching horseshoes, attending his grandson Jordons races and most definately cheering on those "Cubs". He was preceded in death by two sisters, Lorna Belezza of California and Lois Hartsock of Kentland, IN. and a brother Robert Schriner of Fair Oaks,; IN. and a granddaughter Jennifer Schriner.
Due to the restriction of the Covid 19 Virus, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later dater.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020