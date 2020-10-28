Ralph Gann
Lafayette - Ralph W. Gann, 78, of Lafayette passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home.
He was born August 2, 1942 in Raleigh, IL, to the late Diamond "Dick" and Mildred (Johnson) Gann. He graduated from Galatia High School before graduating from Southern Illinois University with his Bachelors degree in Statistics and Master's degree in Agricultural Economics. He worked for the USDA as a Statistician for 39 years.
Ralph was an active member and former financial officer with East Tipp Baptist Church. He was also a member of Alpha Gamma Rho and Rotarian. When his children were younger, he was active as Assistant Scoutmaster in Troop 1966.
He enjoyed reading, golfing and genealogy.
On June 21, 1964 he married Judith "Judy" Barwick in Carbondale, IL and she survives.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his sons: Russell Gann of Fort Wayne and Scott (Ashley) Gann of Lexington, KY; and two grandchildren: Jackson and Alex Gann.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathryn Stafford and nephew John Stafford.
Private family services will be held with Reverend Joel Flowers officiating. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to East Tipp Baptist Church. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com