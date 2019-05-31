|
Ralph H. Swanson
Attica - Ralph Hubert Swanson, 95, Attica, passed away in the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 12:55 a.m.
Ralph was born in Attica, Indiana on August 3, 1923. He was the son of the late John and Ellen (Larson) Swanson. Ralph was raised in Williamsport and graduated from Williamsport High School in 1941. He later moved back to Attica and lived most of his adult life in Attica, moving to the nursing center in Williamsport in 2014.
Ralph formerly worked as a carpenter helping Freeman McKinney in home construction. He later helped to build the Shawnee Bowling Alley south of Attica with the assistance of his brother, Wilbur and a friend, Marvin Carlson as partners in the business. He along with his two partners later purchased the Hillsboro Hardware Store. They later sold the businesses and retired.
Ralph served in WW II in the U.S. Army. At the time of his honorable discharge he had attained the rank of Tech 5.
Ralph was a member of the Attica First Lutheran Church. He was an avid sports fan, following the Chicago Cubs, Purdue University sports and Attica High School sports. He enjoyed playing golf and bowling and participated in several leagues. He was the first person after Shawnee Lanes opened to bowl a 300 game. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 259 of Williamsport. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Lodge of Attica.
He leaves behind four nephews, Gary (Melissa) Swanson, Attica; Larry (Vickie) Swanson, Lebanon; Charles (Robin) Swanson, Attica; John (Chris) Foxworthy, Pine Village; three nieces, Alice (Rick) Foster, Danville, IN; Karen Foxworthy, Crawfordsville and Nancy Scott, Frankfort; 13 great nieces and nephews; 16 great great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wilbur Swanson; a sister, Esther Foxworthy; two great nephews and a great niece.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Tuesday, June 4th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2;00 p.m. with Kenneth Fraumann officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Attica First Lutheran Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 31, 2019