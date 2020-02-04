|
Ralph Kelly
Rossville - Ralph E. Kelly, 78, of Rossville, passed away at his home, February 3, 2020. He was born June 7, 1941 in Clinton County to Harry Max and Charlotte (Smith) Kelly. He was a 1960 graduate of Rossville High School. He married Susan Dillen October 19, 1963; she survives.
Ralph worked for Alcoa for 33 years and mowed for Angel Hill golf course for over ten years. He was a member of The Living Stone Church and the 25-year club at Alcoa. He enjoyed mowing yards, collecting John Deere memorabilia, and fishing, especially on his Canadian vacations.
Along with his wife, Ralph is survived by his children; Fred (Shannon) Kelly of Rossville, Laura (Frank) Pritchard of Rossville, Esther (Brandon) Pritchard of Dayton, Samantha Kelly of Rossville, Charity Kelly of Lafayette, Jina Kelly (partner Brett Howard) of Rossville, and Shameka Kelly of Rossville; brothers, Terry (Phyllis) Kelly of Cutler, Max (Beverly) Kelly of Virginia, Jack (Luana) Kelly of Kentucky, and Rick (partner Marilyn) Kelly of Lafayette; sister, Peggy (Robert) Goris of Cutler; grandchildren, Arizona, Dillen, Presley, Noah, Michael, and Kimmy; and great grandchild, Chase.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob Kelly; and a daughter, Loretta Lynn.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Chaplain Erica Wallace will officiate. Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the .
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020