Services
Davidson Funeral Home
121 N Union Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Joslyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph L. "Whitey" Joslyn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph L. "Whitey" Joslyn Obituary
Ralph L. "Whitey" Joslyn

Monticello - Ralph "Whitey" Joslyn, 82, passed away at White Oaks Campus in Monticello on Feb. 27, 2020. He was born to the late Adolphus and Ethel (Lawson) Joslyn on June 27, 1937 in Elsberry, Missouri. He graduated from Elsberry, Missouri Schools. He served in the US Army.

He married Doris (Longshore) Hufford on Sept. 27, 1979 in Monticello and she survives.

He retired in 2002 as a bricklayer from Bricklayers Local #4 in Lafayette.

Mr. Joslyn was a member of the Monticello Christian Church, Murat Shrine, Tippecanoe Shrine Motor Patrol, Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis, Battle Ground Masonic F&A.M. and American Legion #492 in West Lafayette.

Along with his wife, Doris, he is survived by his daughters: Lori Wells of Illinois and Lenae Romack (Randy) of Texas; step-children: Chester Hufford of Monon and Teresa Rogers of Michigan; grandchildren: Jillian & Adam Romack.

He was preceded by his siblings: sister, Mary Reeves and brothers, Ed, Wayne and Paul Joslyn.

Visitation will be from noon on Monday, March 2, 2020 until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service at Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi. Pastor Chris Dodson will officiate. Burial will follow in I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens. Masonic Services just prior to the beginning of the Funeral Service. Military Graveside Rites by the Carroll County Honor Guard.

www.davidsonfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -