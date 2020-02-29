|
Ralph L. "Whitey" Joslyn
Monticello - Ralph "Whitey" Joslyn, 82, passed away at White Oaks Campus in Monticello on Feb. 27, 2020. He was born to the late Adolphus and Ethel (Lawson) Joslyn on June 27, 1937 in Elsberry, Missouri. He graduated from Elsberry, Missouri Schools. He served in the US Army.
He married Doris (Longshore) Hufford on Sept. 27, 1979 in Monticello and she survives.
He retired in 2002 as a bricklayer from Bricklayers Local #4 in Lafayette.
Mr. Joslyn was a member of the Monticello Christian Church, Murat Shrine, Tippecanoe Shrine Motor Patrol, Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis, Battle Ground Masonic F&A.M. and American Legion #492 in West Lafayette.
Along with his wife, Doris, he is survived by his daughters: Lori Wells of Illinois and Lenae Romack (Randy) of Texas; step-children: Chester Hufford of Monon and Teresa Rogers of Michigan; grandchildren: Jillian & Adam Romack.
He was preceded by his siblings: sister, Mary Reeves and brothers, Ed, Wayne and Paul Joslyn.
Visitation will be from noon on Monday, March 2, 2020 until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service at Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi. Pastor Chris Dodson will officiate. Burial will follow in I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens. Masonic Services just prior to the beginning of the Funeral Service. Military Graveside Rites by the Carroll County Honor Guard.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020