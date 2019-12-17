Services
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
(765) 563-3134
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
1950 - 2019
Ralph L. Norwood Obituary
Ralph L. Norwood, 69, of Lafayette, passed away at 12:50 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at IU Arnett Hospital of Lafayette. He had been in Heritage Healthcare since 2005 battling Parkinson's Disease.

Ralph was born December 2, 1950 in Hammond, Indiana to the late Wm Ralph and Edith Aline (Kirby) Norwood. He was a 1969 graduate of Battle Ground High School and later graduated from business college in Indianapolis.

Ralph was the definition of a salesman; he could sell anything from washer and dryers at Sears to automobiles for Bob Rohrman or Insurance at Western Southern. He had a larger than life personality and always had a good joke to share.

Mr. Norwood was a member of East Tipp Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners.

Ralph loved fishing, including ice fishing, at the pond in Battle Ground and the Oakdale Dam. He enjoyed being a jokester with his friends and family and will be greatly missed.

Surviving is a daughter, Jennifer Hardesty (companion: Scott Akers) of Battle Ground; his grandchildren, Dylan Gray and Samantha White (companion: Carson Svoboda); great-grandchildren, Addison and Jamieson Svoboda and his siblings, Jackie K. Diaz of Battle Ground, Kirby C. Norwood of Lafayette and Becky Holladay (husband: Ron) of Lafayette. Ralph loved spending time with his family and had a soft spot for his numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Ralph in death are his parents; a sister, Connie Hall and a granddaughter, Cabrielle Ubelhor.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston; Pastor Larry Wood to officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Heritage Healthcare activities department.

Share memories and online condolences at

www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
