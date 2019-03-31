|
|
Ralph Mulder
West Lafayette - Ralph Jerry Mulder, 76, of West Lafayette, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Indiana Veterans' Home.
He was born on March 7, 1943 in Colfax, Indiana to the late John H. and Altha (Craven) Mulder.
Ralph graduated from Colfax High School in 1961 and went on to receive his degree in psychology from Indiana Central University. In 1963, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country during the Vietnam War. He was an aircraft electrician until 1967. He then went to work as a civilian for the Unites States Air Force as a financial analyst until his retirement on September 1, 2000. Ralph spent 10 of those years working in Japan.
On October 12, 1974, he married Karen Kurtz in Lafayette and they divorced in 2002.
Ralph enjoyed photography, antique cars, collecting model trains, and traveling the world.
Surviving are his children, Jennifer (Mike) Smith of Crawfordsville and Thomas Mulder of Chicago. Also surviving are his siblings, Verna Freels, Frank Mulder, Beverly Kinkead, Jack Mulder, and Betty Coffman and his 6 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Delores Rose Price and Joan Mooney.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Plainview Cemetery in Colfax.
You may leave condolences and memories of Ralph online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 31, 2019