Ralph R. "Dick" Byers
Lafayette - Ralph R. "Dick" Byers, 93, of West Lafayette died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Creasy Springs Health Campus.
He was born in Tippecanoe County on October 12, 1926 to the late Clarence and Katherine Rubright Byers and was a graduate of Montmorenci High School and Indiana Business College. On July 20, 1947 Ralph married his best friend and forever love, Gloria Delcie Westfall at Montmorenci United Methodist Church. Gloria preceded him in death on May 11, 2015. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Lafayette.
Ralph was employed as a Computer Technologist at Eli Lilly, retiring on December 31, 1986 after 30 years with the company. He enjoyed playing cards, visiting with friends and family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his children, Colleen I. Banes of Lafayette, Deborah L. (Philip) Newkirk of Ft. Myers, Fl, and Pamela J. (Keith) Reifke of Monticello; daughter-in-law Catherine Byers, 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Gloria, he was preceded in death by his sons, Edward A. Byers and Dennis W. Byers; a granddaughter; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.
Memorial contributions in Dick's name may be given to Montmorenci Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday August 8th, 2020 from 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am at Forever Grace Church on the grounds, Montmorenci. Officiating is Rev. Kurt Freeman.
Interment will follow at Montmorenci Cemetery, N 650 W, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
