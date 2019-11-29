Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph W. Hansen


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph W. Hansen Obituary
Ralph W. Hansen

Lafayette - Ralph W. Hansen, 97, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community.

He was born January 28, 1922, in Lafayette, IN, to the James "Guy" and M. "Dorothy" Bowker Hansen.

Ralph graduated from Brookston H.S. Class of 1940, served in the Army Air Corp. from 1942-1945

His marriage was to Dona Mae Hendryx on August 7, 1942 and she passed away on December 20, 2007.

He lived in Brookston, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Russiaville, and Jensen Beach, FL. Returning to Lafayette in 1995 with Dona until her passing in 2007.

Ralph worked as a Machinist for Lafayette Auto Supply, Ross Gear, Delco/ GM, retiring in 1984. His hobbies included piloting Piper Cub and a Cessna at the Glen Dale Air Strip in Kokomo, He completed 399 successful takeoffs and landings. Also a member of the Remote Control Cloud Jockeys. Ralph built a RC plane every year after Dona's death. Replicas of the C47 Sky Train, the Piper Cub and many many more. He was a master woodworker, and always had a project going. Hand carving, lathe work, furniture, gift boxes as well as big projects, 3 houses and project mamager on 2 others, RV traveling, camping, gardening and a member of the UAW (United Auto Workers).

Surviving are Daughters, Carol (Dwight) Shepherd of Lafayette, Linda (Robert) Ricks of Russiaville, Nancy (David) Shaw of West Point, 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec.2, 2019 from 11:30 am - 12:30pm followed by the service at 12:30 pm Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Interment will be at IOOF Cemetery in Brookston. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now