Ralph W. Hansen
Lafayette - Ralph W. Hansen, 97, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community.
He was born January 28, 1922, in Lafayette, IN, to the James "Guy" and M. "Dorothy" Bowker Hansen.
Ralph graduated from Brookston H.S. Class of 1940, served in the Army Air Corp. from 1942-1945
His marriage was to Dona Mae Hendryx on August 7, 1942 and she passed away on December 20, 2007.
He lived in Brookston, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Russiaville, and Jensen Beach, FL. Returning to Lafayette in 1995 with Dona until her passing in 2007.
Ralph worked as a Machinist for Lafayette Auto Supply, Ross Gear, Delco/ GM, retiring in 1984. His hobbies included piloting Piper Cub and a Cessna at the Glen Dale Air Strip in Kokomo, He completed 399 successful takeoffs and landings. Also a member of the Remote Control Cloud Jockeys. Ralph built a RC plane every year after Dona's death. Replicas of the C47 Sky Train, the Piper Cub and many many more. He was a master woodworker, and always had a project going. Hand carving, lathe work, furniture, gift boxes as well as big projects, 3 houses and project mamager on 2 others, RV traveling, camping, gardening and a member of the UAW (United Auto Workers).
Surviving are Daughters, Carol (Dwight) Shepherd of Lafayette, Linda (Robert) Ricks of Russiaville, Nancy (David) Shaw of West Point, 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, Dec.2, 2019 from 11:30 am - 12:30pm followed by the service at 12:30 pm Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Interment will be at IOOF Cemetery in Brookston. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019