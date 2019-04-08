Services
Moore Funeral Home
142 N Washington Street
Brazil, IN 47834
(812) 448-8396
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Galloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona (Deckard) Galloway


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ramona (Deckard) Galloway Obituary
Ramona Galloway (Deckard)

Lafayette - Ramona Galloway (Deckard), 75, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born in Layfayette, Indiana on March 12, 1944 to the late Charles and Darrell (Bryant) Deckard. She graduated from Lafayette Central Catholic School in 1962 and married her husband Wayne Galloway. Ramona worked for the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency.

She enjoyed meals with her friends and family and loved to cook. Ramona liked to go fishing and also took joy in making jewelry and giving it away as a gift to friends and family. She will always be remembered for her sparkly ball caps.

She was preceded in death by her Sister; Carol Ann Deckard and Brothers; Greg and Steve Deckard.

Survivors Include:

Husband: Wayne Galloway

Son: Michael Galloway

Daughters: Laura (Kevin) Anderson

Valerie (Dennis) Rose

Anita (Michael) Onken

Grandchildren: Amelia

Curtis

Steven

Kaytlin

Nathan

Max

Great-Grandchild: Grady

A private celebration of life will be held for Ramona at a later date. Moore Funeral Home was entrusted with the cremation arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.moorefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now