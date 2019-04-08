|
|
Ramona Galloway (Deckard)
Lafayette - Ramona Galloway (Deckard), 75, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born in Layfayette, Indiana on March 12, 1944 to the late Charles and Darrell (Bryant) Deckard. She graduated from Lafayette Central Catholic School in 1962 and married her husband Wayne Galloway. Ramona worked for the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency.
She enjoyed meals with her friends and family and loved to cook. Ramona liked to go fishing and also took joy in making jewelry and giving it away as a gift to friends and family. She will always be remembered for her sparkly ball caps.
She was preceded in death by her Sister; Carol Ann Deckard and Brothers; Greg and Steve Deckard.
Survivors Include:
Husband: Wayne Galloway
Son: Michael Galloway
Daughters: Laura (Kevin) Anderson
Valerie (Dennis) Rose
Anita (Michael) Onken
Grandchildren: Amelia
Curtis
Steven
Kaytlin
Nathan
Max
Great-Grandchild: Grady
A private celebration of life will be held for Ramona at a later date. Moore Funeral Home was entrusted with the cremation arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.moorefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 8, 2019