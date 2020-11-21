1/1
Randall E. Neal
{ "" }
Randall E. Neal

Lafayette - Randall E. Neal, 55, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Franciscan Health, St. Elizabeth East.

He was born May 17, 1965, in Glasgow City, KY, to the late Henry and Mary Byrd Neal. He as a graduate of McCutcheon High School. On July 7, 1986, he married Regina Fields in Lafayette and she survives.

Randy owned and operated Neals Muffler and Brakes beforing selling the business. He then began working for Carry Transit as a Diesel Mechanic. Randy enjoyed going hunting and loved working as flagman at the Daugherty Speedway for three years. However, above all, Randy enjoyed the time spent with his family and his grandchildren. He truly will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Surviving are wife, Regina Dawn Neal of Lafayette; 4 daughters, Ashley (Charles) Ellison of Battle Ground, Lindsey Neal of Lafayette, Brittney (Justin) Garcia of Lafayette, and Whitney Foster of Lafayette, 4 sisters, Janice Ennis of Glasgow, KY, Darlene Neal , Lorene Neal, and Sandra Neal all of Cave City, KY; 3 brothers, Larry (Diana) Neal of Lafayette, Billy Neal of Battle Ground, and Eddie Neal of Glasgow, KY. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Charles, Mackenzie, Caylie, Carlie, Alexis, Aiden, Jensen, Justin, Greysen and Carson.

Randall was preceded in death by parents and 3 sisters, Linda Lou Byrd, Ruby Jewel Ennis, and Rita Diane Neal.

Visitation will from 1:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, In 47909.

Memorial contributions may be given in Randy's name to Natalie's Second Chance No Kill Dog Shelter

10 So. 16th St. Lafayette, In 47905

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com





Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
