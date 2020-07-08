Randall Higgins
Lafayette - Randall C. "Randy" Higgins, 58, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his residence.
He was born June 18, 1962 in Bay City, MI, to the late Charles Higgins and Marilyn (Davison) Higgins - Wells. Randy proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was currently working as a Salesman for Mattress Firm. He was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church.
On May 18, 1996 he married Ruth Schurr and she survives.
Randy enjoyed fishing, boating, crafts, video games and going on cruise vacations.
Along with his wife Ruth, he is survived by his children: Christina Critser, Cory Critser, Jacob (Stella Cox) Green, Jessie Higgins, Marie Higgins and Michael Higgins; step parents Lloyd and Patricia Wells; brothers Patrick and Michael Higgins and sister Lachelle Acton.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Private family service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Global Autism Project - www.globalautismproject.org
. Hippensteel Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements. Share memories and condolence online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com