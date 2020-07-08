1/1
Randall Higgins
Randall Higgins

Lafayette - Randall C. "Randy" Higgins, 58, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 18, 1962 in Bay City, MI, to the late Charles Higgins and Marilyn (Davison) Higgins - Wells. Randy proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was currently working as a Salesman for Mattress Firm. He was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church.

On May 18, 1996 he married Ruth Schurr and she survives.

Randy enjoyed fishing, boating, crafts, video games and going on cruise vacations.

Along with his wife Ruth, he is survived by his children: Christina Critser, Cory Critser, Jacob (Stella Cox) Green, Jessie Higgins, Marie Higgins and Michael Higgins; step parents Lloyd and Patricia Wells; brothers Patrick and Michael Higgins and sister Lachelle Acton.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Private family service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Global Autism Project - www.globalautismproject.org. Hippensteel Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements. Share memories and condolence online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
