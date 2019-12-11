|
|
Randall Kevin "Bubba" Yoder
Clover - Randall Kevin "Bubba" Yoder, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 5, 2019.
Bubba was born in Lafayette, IN on May 15, 1953, the second child to Charles and Ellen Jane Sliger Yoder.
Bubba graduated from Jefferson High School in Lafayette, IN in 1971. While in high school, he worked at Burger King and after high school, National Homes. He also worked as a Roadie, Bartender, Bouncer, on a Tree Farm in Florida, a Mover in Texas, a Limo Driver in Indiana and at a certain time of the year, you might have seen him at Tippercanoe Mall in Lafayette, Jeweler's Trade Shop in Pensacola, FL and La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Pensacola, FL, as Santa.
Bubba has a host of cherished friends from childhood into adulthood that mourn his loss. If you were his friend, it was a lifetime commitment!! He leaves Eryn and Kendra Brennan, his God Daughters; Mavourneen "Merve" Walker the woman he adored, his constant companion and the one who took care of him in his last years; sister Dawn; uncle Cecil; aunt Shirley; and several cousins.
Bubba is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dennis.
Those who knew him will miss his stories, his wonderful smile and his record breaking beard! Send him off with a toast, tell one of his stories and remember the kind, gentle, loving man that he was, always.
Bubba's wishes were to be cremated with no fuss.
In lieu of flowers, a cremation fund has been set up at: Bubba Yoder Funeral Fund, c/o The Bank of York, 4955 Charlotte Hwy., Clover, SC 29710
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Bubba.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019