Randall Hall
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Randall "Randy" Reath Hall, 61, Otterbein, passed away at his home in Otterbein, surrounded by his family, on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Randy was born in Williamsport, Indiana on October 25, 1958. He was the son of the late Harvey Reath and Ermalee (Huffman) Hall. Randy was raised along Pine Creek in Rainsville. He attended Pine Village School. He has lived in Otterbein since 2010.

Randy served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army. At the time of his honorable discharge he had attained the rank of Sergeant.

Randy was a self employed over-the-road truck driver.

He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle and enjoyed supporting "The Kick" Abate in Independence each year. He enjoyed collecting coca-cola and John Deere memorabilia. You could usually find him working on his semi-truck. He enjoyed watching Purdue mens basketball.

He leaves behind his companion of 22 years, Nancy J. Cripe of Otterbein; three sisters, Mary Ann Brown, Weatherford, TX; Nancie (Fred) Snider, Independence and Cindy (Cliff) Hampton, Martinsville; four nieces and four nephews; several great nieces and nephews and several great-great nieces and nephews.

Friends may gather at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, March 7th, from 11:00 a.m. until memorial service time at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Loren Stephens and Mark Talbott speaking. A military service will follow the memorial service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Abate of Indiana or the I.U. Health Hospice. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
