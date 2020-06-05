Randall Wayne "Randy" Moffitt
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall Wayne "Randy" Moffitt

Lebanon -

Randall Wayne "Randy" Moffitt, 67, of Lebanon, passed away Monday night, June 1, 2020, after a four-month long illness. He was born December 20, 1952 in Lafayette, Indiana, to the late Arthur "Art" and Dorothy (Williams) Moffitt.

Randy graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1971. In 1975, he graduated from Indiana State University in Terre Haute with a Bachelor of Science degree in Theater and a double minor in Business and Radio & TV.

Before moving to Lebanon, he was involved in acting in local Lafayette TV commercials and in the local theater.

In August 2007 he met Sylvia (Ashley) Davis of Lebanon. He and Sylvia were married on March 4, 2014. They were a devoted couple from the moment they met until his passing.

In healthier times, Randy liked to visit local festivals, farmers markets, garage sales, play video games and frequent Brown County, Indiana. He also enjoyed working in his flower garden.

Randy is survived by his wife, Sylvia Moffitt of Lebanon; two sons from a previous marriage, Ryan A. (Maribeth) Moffitt and Kyle D. Moffitt, both of Lafayette; stepdaughter, Allison M. Sylviadotter, stepson in law, Johan Wedén and step-granddaughter, Linnéa Olausson, all of Orebro, Sweden; sister, Pam (Donald "Duke") Hartman of Oviedo, FL; two nieces, Jennifer Mason of Oviedo, FL and Kelly (Chris) Cerasoli of San Diego, CA; two great nephews and a great niece; his dog, Kelsey, and two cats, Petina and Cookie.

Private services will be held at a later date. Myers Mortuary and Boone County Crematory have been entrusted with his cremation arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Randy's memory to the Humane Society for Boone County, P.O. Box 708, Lebanon, IN 46052 or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Sylvia would like to give special thanks to the staff of Witham Memorial Hospital, Witham Extended Care Unit, Suburban Home Health Care, and Suburban Hospice. Their care and concern for Randy were invaluable through this difficult time.

Online condolences: myersmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
1502 N Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
(765) 482-0620
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved