1/1
Randy Staley Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy Staley, Jr.

Lafayette - Randy Staley, Jr., 57, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Lafayette.

He was born on November 29, 1962 in Lafayette to Roy R. Staley, Sr. and Judy (Priest) Staley Nelson. He served his country in the Army National Guard for 2 years.

Randy was married to Julie Fulks and they later divorced.

He was an independent contractor and carpenter. Randy enjoyed fishing, floating down the Wildcat, attending concerts, and watching professional wrestling and the Colts.

Surviving are his parents, Roy Staley, Sr. and Judy Nelson, both of Lafayette; his children, Daniel Straub of Battle Ground, Linze (Kelby Littrell) of Lafayette, and Holden (Lasha) Devine of Lafayette; and his siblings, Terri Staley of Lafayette, Jennifer (Randy) Burke of Fishers, and Daniel Staley of Lafayette. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Bryce, Madeline, Tomye, Evelyn, and Rilee; step grandchildren, Kailynn, Kyndal, and Kingston; his niece and nephews, Van Smith, Madison Burke, Morgan Davis, and Matthew Burke; and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Diana "Dee" Kuszmaul and step dad, Glenn Nelson, Sr.

Private Services will be held with inurnment in Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children in loving memory of Randy. You may leave condolences and memories of Randy online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved