Randy Staley, Jr.
Lafayette - Randy Staley, Jr., 57, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Lafayette.
He was born on November 29, 1962 in Lafayette to Roy R. Staley, Sr. and Judy (Priest) Staley Nelson. He served his country in the Army National Guard for 2 years.
Randy was married to Julie Fulks and they later divorced.
He was an independent contractor and carpenter. Randy enjoyed fishing, floating down the Wildcat, attending concerts, and watching professional wrestling and the Colts.
Surviving are his parents, Roy Staley, Sr. and Judy Nelson, both of Lafayette; his children, Daniel Straub of Battle Ground, Linze (Kelby Littrell) of Lafayette, and Holden (Lasha) Devine of Lafayette; and his siblings, Terri Staley of Lafayette, Jennifer (Randy) Burke of Fishers, and Daniel Staley of Lafayette. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Bryce, Madeline, Tomye, Evelyn, and Rilee; step grandchildren, Kailynn, Kyndal, and Kingston; his niece and nephews, Van Smith, Madison Burke, Morgan Davis, and Matthew Burke; and many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Diana "Dee" Kuszmaul and step dad, Glenn Nelson, Sr.
Private Services will be held with inurnment in Rest Haven Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children in loving memory of Randy. You may leave condolences and memories of Randy online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com