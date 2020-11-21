1/
Randy Vernen "Jr" Vanderwall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy "Jr" Vernen Vanderwall

Fowler - On Thursday,, November 19, 2020, Randy "Jr" Vernen Vanderwall passed away unexpectedly at the age of 13. Jr. was born January 17, 2007 in Lafayette, IN to Derek and Faith Vanderwall. He attended Benton Central High School.

He is survived by his parents, Derek and Faith Vanderwall of Fowler; siblings, Matthew Vanderwall and Eric Vanderwall of Fowler. Also surviving are a grandfather, many aunts, uncles and cousins and Steven Poindexter, uncle and Ben Poindexter, uncle.

There will be a private family ceremony on Monday, November 23, 2020. Pastor Kirk Zimmerman officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Kentland. Windler Funeral Home, Fowler in charge.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
(765) 884-0110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Windler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved