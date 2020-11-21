Randy "Jr" Vernen Vanderwall



Fowler - On Thursday,, November 19, 2020, Randy "Jr" Vernen Vanderwall passed away unexpectedly at the age of 13. Jr. was born January 17, 2007 in Lafayette, IN to Derek and Faith Vanderwall. He attended Benton Central High School.



He is survived by his parents, Derek and Faith Vanderwall of Fowler; siblings, Matthew Vanderwall and Eric Vanderwall of Fowler. Also surviving are a grandfather, many aunts, uncles and cousins and Steven Poindexter, uncle and Ben Poindexter, uncle.



There will be a private family ceremony on Monday, November 23, 2020. Pastor Kirk Zimmerman officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Kentland. Windler Funeral Home, Fowler in charge.









