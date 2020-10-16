Ranny Lambirth
Ranny Lambirth went to Heaven on October 14th, 2020 at the age of 78. He was surrounded by his wife, daughters and family. He was blessed to be able to live the end of his life in his favorite place in the world, his home on the creek with his wife Paulette and their dogs, Alfie and Sugar.
Rondal K (Ranny) Lambirth was born June 7, 1942 in Hart County Kentucky to Harry and Gladys Lambirth. The family moved to Dayton IN before Ranny started 2nd grade, with brief stops in Ladoga/Jamestown area and Crawfordsville Indiana. They moved to a small home down the dead-end road behind the Dayton ballfields. They stayed right there until he married his love Paulette, or who I like to call Mom, on September 29, 1961. Roz Leibenguth set Paulette up with Ranny, so they could go on a double date together. Apparently Ranny was supposed to have dates for the next 2 nights with 2 different girls. Mom didn't know who called off those other dates, whether it was Ranny, the girls, or their parents (Mom said he really was an ornery kid), but those dates got cancelled and Ranny and Paulette went out those 2 next nights. From that night on, they never dated anyone else. That was the last week of Paulette's 8th grade year. They got married September 29, 1961. Mom said she did not think it would last but she loved him so much she couldn't live without him. Turns out, it did stick! They celebrated their 59th anniversary a couple weeks ago. They raised 3 extremely well-behaved daughters, or at least that is what people said when they came to our table when we were at restaurants. Our table visitors had no idea we would get an epic thumping if we were hooligans.
Ranny worked nights at Fairfield for 8 years. It was during those nights; he came to the conclusion that Fairfield was not his bag. Paulette worked at Duncan and Ranny started installing ceramic tile, in addition to Fairfield, until they had saved up enough for a $900 down payment for their first rental. When interviewed, Paulette reported "it turned out to be a cockroach infested dump, so we sold it and bought a house on Dodge Street. Now That was a good investment...we found our true calling." They built an adventurous life together. Ranny did the construction and played cards at Monitor, while Paulette did the books, painted, carpeted, wallpapered, landscaped and did the home makey thing. The three girls turned out to be excellent employees in captivity.
Ranny was an Entrepreneur, Real Estate Developer, Mentor, Hillbilly, Master Bullshitter and champion of the underdog because he was an underdog. Paulette would go on to say he was fantastic at having an opinion about everything. He did not know a stranger, literally. When he saw you out and about, he looked you in the eye, maybe called you "LeRoy" or his personal favorite "dickweed", and draw you in with his wit and infectious laugh. Paulette would ask him as they walked away, "why didn't introduce us", he would say "I can't remember their name."
As a kid, Ranny loved playing baseball and basketball, skipping school to go skinny dipping in the creek, "smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo" (cheap Statler Brothers reference). He loved to fish and play cards with his buddies and go on dates with Paulette.
Ranny loved his grandkids completely, preferably in short bursts and when they behaved like small adults. He took his role as "teacher" very seriously when he was raising his girls. Some of his most important lessons were.
"No, it didn't hurt when he would grab the skin under our chins aggressively, I mean lovingly.
Mushroom hunting was best in the early morning on a Sunday, using a bread sack as the collector. Look for rotting logs or trees shedding their bark for the best patches and if you find one, there is almost always another.
If you do a good job, you'll always have a good job.
He loved his dogs, especially Alfie and Sugar. Really, he loved a long line of their outside dogs, so much he would give them regular baths with the power washer.
He loved bluegrass music, coffee with his buddies at Hops, living out in the country, crackers crushed up in a glass of milk and eaten with a spoon, peanut butter, soup beans and cornbread, his mom's hoe cakes, biscuits and gravy, grits, (Hillbilly!) green beans with potatoes and onions, lemon meringue pie, dog n suds, his wife, girls, family, family vacations and God.
He hated laziness, chinese food, tardiness (Shannon), when we didn't brush our teeth before church, when we would burst out laughing after he told us to pipe down, Jane Fonda, California (Hollywood in particular) and anything involving meetings and committees.
His last regret was not being able to vote this year. He was planning on voting early this year on the 13th at East Side First Assembly. Since he was not able to make it that long, he is ask you to vote for Trump in his place, and if you just can't bring yourself to vote for Trump, then just don't vote.
In all seriousness, Ranny was beloved by his family, who he loved well. He believed God watched over him his whole life. If you needed help, he was right there to lend a helping hand. He loved his friends and his friends loved him. He was so so funny. He taught his girls to be kind, that they could do anything they put their mind to, to never give up and to love God with their whole heart. He is in heaven, where we want to be, and we will see him again. He would want you to make it to heaven too.
Ranny was survived by Paulette, his wife of 59 years. Daughters Karalee (Jeff) Brand, Christi (Steve) Thomason, Shannon (Bobby) Smeltz. Grandkids Jordan (Kenny) Blickenstaff, Sonnie (David) Boudia, Kameron Brand, Zach Smeltz, Darbie Smeltz, Jackson Smeltz, Jed Smeltz, Kellin Lambirth, Hunter Camp (wife Emily), Steven (Cesily) Thomason, Aaron Thomason (fiance Carolyn Lane). Great grandkids Teagan, Lumen and Laken Brand, Koda, Mila and Knox Boudia, Rowan and Ellowyn Blickenstaff, Leona Jane Carrero, Quinn, Aden, Carson, Rennie and Michael. Sister Kay Hayes and some other family members but frankly he just can't remember their names.
Ranny was preceded in death by granddaughters Chelsie Smeltz, Megan Smeltz, Great grandchild Kingsley Daie Blickenstaff, Father Harry Lambirth, Mother Gladys Lambirth, half-brother Preston Lambirth.
An intimate graveside service will be held on Sunday October 18th for family at Wyandotte Cemetery 4700 Dayton Rd. Lafayette IN 47905.
A celebration of his life will be held at Karalee and Jeff Brand's Barn located at 8425 Wyandotte Road (behind their house) from 3:30 to 6:00pm Sunday October 18, 2020. Ranny hated wearing a suit or tie, so in his honor you might as well dress casual, we are! Bring your stories and memories and there better not be any crying unless you are laughing too. 8425 Wyandotte Rd Lafayette IN 47905
In lieu of flowers, consider performing a random act of kindness for someone in need. If you would like to make a donation, Ranny was quite passionate about
Samaritan's Purse, [P O Box 3000, Boone NC 28607-3000, or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942
