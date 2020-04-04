|
Ravyn N. Brooks
Lafayette - Ravyn Nastasha Brooks, 19, of Lafayette, IN, unexpectedly and prematurely passed away on April 2, 2020 at Franciscan East, with her mother at her side.
She was born on May 23, 2000 in Lafayette to Nicole (Brooks) Davis and Brandon Bisher of Lafayette. Ravyn graduated from Harrison High School in West Lafayette, IN in 2018. She was a childcare provider at Rise and Shine Daycare. She had previously been employed at Faith Infant Care and Payless Supermarket.
Ravyn enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and her daycare children. Ravyn touched the lives of everyone she came into contact with. Ravyn's favorite hobby was the quality time she shared with her first love and longtime best friend Dakota Cowen. Dakota and Ravyn were hard to separate. The love they shared could be seen by all.
At 5 years old, Ravyn met her life long best friend Abby May. Although they might not be biological, they are definitely sisters at heart. They shared an unbreakable bond.
She placed everyone's needs, thoughts and feelings above her own. You could always count on Ravyn to check in on you. As long as everyone was happy, she was content. Her crazy, wild spirit was infectious. She also had a love for sunflowers, elephants, and music. You could always find Ravyn dancing and singing, whether in the car, on the lawn mower, or dressed up in her cow onesie. Chocolate malts were a love she shared with her beloved Mammaw, a tradition her Aunt Brandy continued. She was wonderful at keeping secrets that people confided in her, and found her own personal "secret keeper" in Sara Dishman. She shared a passion of horror movies, listening to music and poking fun at her mom with her Aunt Courtney.
The qualities that Ravyn possessed are endless! Those that had the privilege to know Ravyn and share in her life, will never ever forget her. She will be FOREVER missed by all!
Surviving along with her mother, are fathers Mike Davis and Brandon Bisher. 3 step-brothers Daniel Kuczero, Tyler and Robert Davis, half sister Trinity Bisher. Grandfather "Pappaw" James Brooks of Lafayette, Mike and Terri Bisher of Brookston, Jennifer and James Wyse of Watseka, Illinois. Ravyn was especially close to both her aunts and their families, Brandy, Kevin, Andrew and Matthew Hofinger of Washington, Michigan. Courtney Carter of Lafayette and her son Keegan Fagan of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Ravyn was preceded in death by her best friend and grandmother, Michelle "Mammaw" Brooks.
There will be a private service for the immediate family with entombment at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. You may sign the guest book and leave memories www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020