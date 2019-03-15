Services
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
River City Church
108 Beck Ln
Lafayette, IN
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
River City Church
108 Beck Ln
Lafayette, IN
Lafayette - Ray Draper, 75, of Lafayette, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Char (Blake) Sheets, Kathy Wright and Bill (Stephanie); grandchildren, Kay, LeeAnn and Blake Sheets; Jon Michael, Justus, Jeremiah, Jacob and Keziah Wright; Kalen and Camden Draper and 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Rosella (Joe) Carter, Butch (Angie), Mike (Amber), Elana (Joe) Steckler and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Kay Haast. Ray served in the US Air Force during Vietnam, was a Salesman with Walmart and was a longtime member of the Logansport Elks Lodge, where he was a past Exalted Ruler and the youngest member elected to the position. Cremation will precede Visitation, Saturday March 30 from 130-3, concluding with Memorial Services at 3PM at River City Church, 108 Beck Ln., Lafayette, IN 47909 to be held at a later date, will take place through Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lowell, IN 46356. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
