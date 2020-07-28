Ray M. Shepard



Ray M Shepard known by many as (Shep) joined his heavenly family July 22 at 6:10 am from Leesburg, Florida. Born on January 20, 1938 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Howard and Una Shepard. Surviving is his sister, Sandy Tone (Ft Wayne), and brother Robert Shepard (Blaine, Ohio).



He went to high school in Wellsburg and then served our country in the United States Marines.



In Orrville, Ohio, he met the love of his life, Roberta L. Kieffer they married Jan 8, 1962 and she preceded him in death February 26, 2015.



Together they had three children Terri Mizer (Mike), Dennis Shepard (Libby), and Holly Shepard (Larry Jenkins) and claimed Deb Steiner (Ron) as his own.



They moved to Ft Wayne, Indiana where he got his Engineering degree from Indiana Institute of Technology.



After Graduation he worked at Sunstrand Corp. and met his business partner. Together in 1970 they and one of his classmates invented the Torque Hub in Huntertown Indiana. Fairfield manufacturing purchased that company in 1972, bringing all three families to the Lafayette area. At that time he and Bert raced Quarter Horses - and built a horse farm in West Lafayette. This farm became the place where Mud-Hog Drive systems got started then later moved to Wolcott, Indiana.



Shep lived life to its fullest - supported bowling through the family business Star Lanes sponsoring teams locally and bowlers to the high rollers in Las Vegas, he loved the family time spent on lake Freeman.



He and Bert retired and moved to Las Vegas for 10 years then moved back to Lafayette to be closer to family. He was a active member of (American Legion post 11 Lafayette, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 347, Life member of the Lafayette Elks Lodge 143, 40 & Eight Voiture 364, American Legion post 347, Leesburg Fl.) .



Shepe was proud of all his Grandchildren; Brett Bowman (Heidi), Samantha Whitworth(Jered), Jeremy Shepard (Jen), Amy Russell (Brent), Megan Strang (Danny), Kayla Burgess(Drew), that included his extended family Alysia, Lea and Cassidi Jenkins and adored all his Great Grandchildren.



He was preceded in death - by his Father Howard Shepard, Mother Una Serafine Shepard, and brother-in law Fred Tone.



Our family would like to thank the special friends from the Pickle barrel and neighbors in Leesburg who became his Florida family.



Shep was the host of many parties and liked to end them with the song "Country Roads Take me Home".



We plan to Celebrate his Life at a later time. In leu of flowers you can help support your favorite small business.









