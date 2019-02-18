Raymond A. Loepker



Lafayette - Raymond A. Loepker, 88, of Lafayette, passed away at Rosewalk Village in Lafayette 1:34 PM Sunday February 10, 2019. He was born in Beckemeyer, IL November 16, 1930, the son of the late Isadore and Margaret Pilar Loepker and had resided in Lafayette sine 1945. He married Donna L. Richard at St. Boniface Church in Lafayette November, 1951 and she preceded him in death December 17, 1990. Raymond was a bus driver for Lafayette School Corporation for 31 years, and also was employed by Lafayette Central Catholic High School as a custodian from 1966 until 2002. Raymond was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church; served in the Indiana National Guard, and was a small aircraft pilot. One of his favorite pastimes was driving around the country. Surviving are two daughters, Rebecca Ehresman of Lafayette; Jennifer Kurtz of Lafayette; five sons, Christopher Loepker of Big Fork, Minnesota; Timothy Loepker of Cutler, IN; Peter Loepker of Tifton, GA; Michael Loepker of Kentucky; Joseph Loepker of Lafayette; a sister, Rose Hayes and a brother Robert Loepker, both of Danville, NY. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Isadore Loepker. The Rosary will be recited at 4:45 PM with visitation until 7:00 PM Thursday February 21 at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St. in Lafayette. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church 10:30 AM Friday February 22, Fr. Tim Alkire officiating, with interment following in St. Boniface Cemetery. Those desiring may contribute in memory of Raymond to Lafayette Central Catholic High School. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary